Showers and thunderstorms expected today

Cooler mid week with patchy frost possible Wednesday and Thursday morning.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We start off the work week with two separate rounds of rain and thunder.

Highs during the lunch hour will hover the low-to-mid 70s along with breezy southwesterly winds.

Around midday and early afternoon, we’ll have a brief lull in activity -- and if we see sunshine, this will allow for energy in the atmosphere to set up a few stronger storms during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms anytime after 1 p.m. lasting through 6 p.m.

If any storms become strong to severe, the primary threats will be gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall along with the secondary threat of small hail.

Total rainfall amounts will be dependent on where storms set up, which will likely be along or east of I-75. Expect rainfall amounts between 0.10″ to 0.50″ with locally higher amounts possible in storms.

Behind the front that brings the storms Monday, expect cooler conditions Tuesday through Thursday. The cool air will also be met with drier air. However, we are tracking threats for frost on both Tuesday night and Wednesday night - so protect the plants once more. Temperatures warm up late in the week into the weekend, but we’ll also have isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm for the end of April and beginning of May, which occurs this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

