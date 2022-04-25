Contests
Special Olympics Kentucky athlete killed in crash

Versailles police investigate a deadly crash Sunday afternoon.
Versailles police investigate a deadly crash Sunday afternoon.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT/WXIX) - A Kentucky Special Olympics athlete died Sunday after a three-vehicle accident in Woodford County, according to a spokesperson for Special Olympics Kentucky and Versailles police.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday on Midway Road in Versailles.

The Woodford County coroner’s office identified the victim as 40-year-old Eric John Klette of Florence, Ky.

Several other people were taken to the hospital.

It is not clear at this time the condition of those who were injured.

A spokesperson with Special Olympics Kentucky released a statement Sunday night, “All of us in the Special Olympics Kentucky family are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of one of our athletes today in an auto accident as they returned home from a soccer tournament in Versailles.”

The spokesperson says the athlete was not participating in the tournament, but was there to support their friends and teammates.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and all of the coaches and athletes who knew and loved them,” said Mark Buerger, Director of Communications and External Relations for Special Olympics Kentucky.

The department’s accident reconstruction unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

