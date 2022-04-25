Turpin High School’s Racial Diversity Awareness Day rescheduled after March postponement

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Turpin High School’s voluntary Racial Diversity Awareness Day will now be on May 18 after it was postponed to allow for further “parent review,” Principal David Spencer said.

The event was originally scheduled for the end of March. However, Forest Hills School District Superintendent Scot Prebles announced it was being postponed the day before the scheduled event date.

Prebles said in a statement the decision was made “after discussions between teachers, Turpin High School leadership and district administrators,” according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

May 18 will be the seventh Racial Diversity Awareness Day for the school.

The event, which is only open to juniors and seniors, includes activities, videos and discussions with guest speakers.

When the event was postponed, the district said they did not provide the necessary information on the scheduled speakers to families.

The Enquirer obtained a statement from School board president Linda Hausfeld at the time of the postponement.

“Parents are an important part of our school family and we want them to be included and also understand what is being discussed with their child during events. In this particular case, information was not shared upfront and the teachers and administrators involved decided the event should be postponed. I am confident the event will be rescheduled.”

The school has released the list of guest speakers in the letter to parents. [Click here for the list of speakers]

Turpin High School’s Racial Diversity Awareness Day is limited to 200 participants, and a signed permission form is required to attend.

Students who do not signup for the event will have a normal school day, according to officials.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.