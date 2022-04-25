Contests
Turpin High School’s Racial Diversity Awareness Day rescheduled after March postponement

An annual “Diversity Day” event at a Greater Cincinnati high school was abruptly postponed this week after concerns were raised and parents were not provided an advance list of speakers scheduled to address students.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Turpin High School’s voluntary Racial Diversity Awareness Day will now be on May 18 after it was postponed to allow for further “parent review,” Principal David Spencer said.

The event was originally scheduled for the end of March. However, Forest Hills School District Superintendent Scot Prebles announced it was being postponed the day before the scheduled event date.

Prebles said in a statement the decision was made “after discussions between teachers, Turpin High School leadership and district administrators,” according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

May 18 will be the seventh Racial Diversity Awareness Day for the school.

The event, which is only open to juniors and seniors, includes activities, videos and discussions with guest speakers.

When the event was postponed, the district said they did not provide the necessary information on the scheduled speakers to families.

The Enquirer obtained a statement from School board president Linda Hausfeld at the time of the postponement.

The school has released the list of guest speakers in the letter to parents. [Click here for the list of speakers]

Turpin High School’s Racial Diversity Awareness Day is limited to 200 participants, and a signed permission form is required to attend.

Students who do not signup for the event will have a normal school day, according to officials.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

