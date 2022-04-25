Woman killed while mowing grass in Dearborn County identified

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The woman that was killed after she was hit by a truck as she cut grass Friday has been identified, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry.

The sheriff said 70-year-old Rita Hartman was cutting grass around 1 p.m. near the road when a 74-year-old Lester Cash’s truck drove off North Dearborn Road and hit her.

The woman was using a push mower, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, Sheriff McHenry said it is still unclear what caused the driver to leave the road.

Cash is cooperating with the investigation.

