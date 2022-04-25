Contests
Woman killed while mowing grass in Dearborn County identified

Woman killed in Dearborn County crash involving lawn mower.
Woman killed in Dearborn County crash involving lawn mower.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Kim Schupp
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The woman that was killed after she was hit by a truck as she cut grass Friday has been identified, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry.

The sheriff said 70-year-old Rita Hartman was cutting grass around 1 p.m. near the road when a 74-year-old Lester Cash’s truck drove off North Dearborn Road and hit her.

The woman was using a push mower, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, Sheriff McHenry said it is still unclear what caused the driver to leave the road.

Cash is cooperating with the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

