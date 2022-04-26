$493M needed to maintain, upgrade Paul Brown Stadium over 20 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - $493 million - that is the price to upgrade and maintain Paul Brown Stadium over the next 20 years, according to the first of two reports from the architectural firm hired by the Bengals and Hamilton County.

On Tuesday, Demetra Thornton with the Gensler firm spoke to the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners about their findings.

The major basis of the study is that a new stadium is not needed, Thornton said.

Paul Brown Stadium was built in 2000 with the notion it would need to adapt over time to current needs, she explained to the commissioners.

“The original design was meant to be expanded,” Thornton said. “We learned from Riverfront. I don’t want this building to be imploded. I want it to stand the test of time.”

The quality of upkeep of Paul Brown has been good and the stadium has “good bones,” Thornton said.

Gensler’s report set a number of goals for PBS and included how much it would cost to meet them - $493 million.

Discipline Estimated cost over 20 years Architecture $151,180,139 MEP & Fire Protection $13,058,250 Structure $158,894,914 Technology $114,698,700 Food & Beverage + Retail $38,089,228 Vertical Transportation $9,947,500 Roof & Envelope $7,840,055 Totals $493,708,785

Upgrades for fan experience-type things will likely be included in Gensler’s master plan.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Hamilton County spokeswoman Bridget Doherty told them the more comprehensive master plan will be completed at the end of the year.

The Bengals’ current stadium lease expires in 2026. Lease negotiations between Hamilton County and the Bengals are expected to start two years before that, per the Enquirer.

Commissioners did say their No. 1 goal will be to reduce the impact on taxpayers.

How those talks go could decide whether the Bengals stay in Cincinnati or leave, the Enquirer’s Scott Wartman writes.

