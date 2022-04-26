Both women charged in fight that led to Covington quadruple shooting due in court

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Both women charged now in connection with a fight that led to a quadruple shooting in a Covington are due in court Tuesday.

Covington police arrested the second woman on a riot charge late Monday. The other one was taken into custody last week.

These arrests come weeks after three juveniles - a 7-year-old boy, 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl - were all hurt in the April 4 shooting in the 200 block of West 17th Street. A 41-year-old man also was found shot and has since been charged with being one of the gunmen.

The latest woman arrested, Danielle Brantley, was booked into the Kenton County jail at 10:47 p.m. Monday.

She is currently held there in lieu of $2,500 bond and will make her first court appearance in the case at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Brantley and several others gathered to watch two teenage girls “engage in a fistfight” on April 4 near the area of 17th Street and Russell Street, police wrote in her arrest warrant.

The crowd was already disorderly but quickly became “violent and tumultuous as more than five individuals jumped into the altercation, including Brantley,” the warrant reads.

“Review of the video footage from before the altercation shows Brantley walking one of the juveniles involved in the fistfight through the alley towards the location of the altercation with the intent for the juvenile to fight another juvenile.”

Brantley told the juvenile girl, according to the police record, “you better beat her a-- and make her remember you. Stomp her mother f---ing head into the ground!”

Brantley’s arrest paperwork goes on to say she was seen “pushing subjects to the ground and standing over two juveniles as they fight on the ground. While standing over the juveniles as they fight, Brantley is observed screaming “Eat, eat, eat” several times.”

The other woman charged in connection with the fight that led up to the quadruple shooting will appear in court for a pretrial hearing later Tuesday.

Ashley Snapp, 34, was arrested Thursday on charges of riot and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Snapp is seen in cellphone and surveillance video gathered with several other people to watch two teenage girls fistfight, according to her arrest complaint.

“The crowd was already disorderly but quickly becomes violent and tumultuous as far more than five individuals jumped into the altercation, including Snapp,” the complaint reads.

Snapp is then seen walking through an alley with her juvenile daughter with the intent of having her daughter fight another juvenile a review of the recovered video shows, according to court records. She also is seen participating in the fight by grabbing a female’s hair and dragging her to the ground.

The fight between the two teenage girls escalated to the shooting, Covington police have said.

Two men also have been charged:

Thomas Brown, 41, faces charges of assault, rioting and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to court documents. Brown is the adult who was shot along with the three teens. He was treated at an area hospital, released a few days later and then arrested by police on his warrant.



Prosecutors have said they plan to request the teen’s charges be moved to adult court. Taquan Estes, 17, is facing assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and riot charges.Prosecutors have said they plan to request the teen’s charges be moved to adult court.

