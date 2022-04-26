Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Daily aspirin provides little benefit, study says

A daily aspirin may not be such a good idea, a health task force says.
A daily aspirin may not be such a good idea, a health task force says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For years, daily low-dose aspirin was recommended to prevent heart attack and stroke.

Scientists now say they see little benefit for most healthy people and say it may contribute to a risk of bleeding in your stomach or brain that goes up as you get older.

The latest recommendations are from the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force.

The group said people older than 60 shouldn’t start taking a daily aspirin for primary prevention of heart problems in most cases.

If you’re between 40 and 59 years old, the group leaves it up to you and your doctor to decide whether you should take a daily aspirin in specific circumstances.

If you’ve had a heart attack, a stroke or other heart or circulation problems and your doctor has put you on daily aspirin, don’t stop taking it.

Instead, talk with them about what the new recommendations mean for you.

The recommendations were published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tudor Lazar
Man arrested in stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar brawl
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president recorded at alleged rendezvous with 11-year-old
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill
Goshen Local Schools board president resigned Sunday, superintendent says.
Goshen Local Schools board president resigns following incident in Indiana, superintendent says
A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his stepfather in the face with a...
Cincinnati-area teen shoots stepdad in face with crossbow, returns to family under house arrest

Latest News

Mold, major leaks, and other mistreatment detailed in Senate’s military housing report
Mold, major leaks, and other mistreatment detailed in Senate’s military housing report
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
Delta said the change reflects the important role flight attendants play in on-time boarding,...
Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FILE - Boxes of KN95 protective masks are stacked together before being distributed to students...
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections