E-scooters in Cincinnati now stop working at 6 p.m. due to numerous safety issues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Electric scooters in the city of Cincinnati have a new, earlier nightly curfew.

The e-scooters now turn off at 6 p.m. and turn on again at 6 a.m. If you’re riding an e-scooter at 6 p.m., it will slowly and safely come to a stop.

The new curfew will be in effect “for the near future” as the City works with e-scooter companies Bird and Lime to resolve a set of issues raised by police and community members, according to City Spokesperson Rocky Merz.

Representatives from the City’s law, transportation and police departments met with Bird and Lime last week. The issues discussed included:

Underage riding;

riding on the sidewalk;

riding the wrong way on a one-way street;

e-scooter parking (scooters left in the middle of the sidewalk;)

riding after the previous 11 p.m. curfew;

usage in unauthorized areas (parking garages, parks, etc;) and

and use in criminal activities.

Merz characterizes the meeting as productive and says the companies left with action items to address and resolve.

E-scooters began showing up in Cincinnati in summer 2018. City Council banned them from sidewalks later that year and added clarifying language to the code in 2020.

The Enquirer reports there have been 188 accidents involving e-scooters since 2018 with injuries ranging from minor scrapes to one case of extended hospitalization.

On a yearly basis, 0.02% of trips taken on the scooters involve accidents, according to the Enquirer.

