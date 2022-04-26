Guilty verdict in drunk-driving crash that killed 43-year-old man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Jury found a man guilty Tuesday in a deadly crash where his blood-alcohol level was measured at more than twice the legal limit.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on April 8, 2021 in the 5400 block of Winton Road near Dutch Colony Drive (see map below.)

Jose Calo-Jimenez, 21, was speeding in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu west on Dutch Colony, disregarded a traffic signal and hit a 2006 Honda Civic driving south on Winton, according to court documents.

The driver of the Civic, 43-year-old Olajide Adewumi, suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters notes Adewumi (pictured) had recently gotten married before he died.

The story continues below.

Olajide Adesina Adewumi (Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office)

Calo-Jimenez blew a 0.179 BAC hours after the crash, according to Deters. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Police arrested him at 4 a.m. the next morning. He was indicted two weeks later on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Carlo-Jiminez has two prior OVI conviction as a juvenile, according to court documents. He was placed on probation, but Deters says probation was terminated in July 2019.

At the time of the crash, prosecutors say Carlo-Jimenez did not have a valid license.

A sentencing hearing will be held May 16.

Ohio law provides for elevated sentences in OVI cases with “extreme” BACs (0.17) and where the culprit has prior OVI convictions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.