I-275 East reopens in NKY after closure due to crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 closed briefly in Northern Kentucky due to a crash on the Ohio side of the river past the Combs-Hehl Bridge, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT reported the crash around 5:40 p.m. It was initially reported that the entire interstate was closed, but around 20 minutes later all but one lane reopened. As of 6:30 p.m., all lanes are open.

The crash happened between the bridge and US-52/Kellogg Avenue, per transportation officials. Traffic cameras show first responders on the bridge itself.

Traffic was backed up past I-471 as of 6 p.m.

No word on the cause or severity of the crash.

It’s unclear when the interstate will reopen.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

