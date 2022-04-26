I-275 East reopens in NKY after closure due to crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 closed briefly in Northern Kentucky due to a crash on the Ohio side of the river past the Combs-Hehl Bridge, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT reported the crash around 5:40 p.m. It was initially reported that the entire interstate was closed, but around 20 minutes later all but one lane reopened. As of 6:30 p.m., all lanes are open.

The crash happened between the bridge and US-52/Kellogg Avenue, per transportation officials. Traffic cameras show first responders on the bridge itself.

Traffic was backed up past I-471 as of 6 p.m.

No word on the cause or severity of the crash.

It’s unclear when the interstate will reopen.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: The right lane is closed on I-275 East 2.1 miles beyond US-27 (MM: 73.1) due to a crash. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) April 26, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.