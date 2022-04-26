Joe Brrow, Scoop Dogg: Among the name options for Blue Ash’s new snowplow

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - If you have ever wanted to help name a snowplow, this is your chance.

The City of Blue Ash is taking votes on what the name of their new snowplow should be.

There are five names people can choose from.

Bob

Ctrl Salt Delete (in the lead as of April 26)

Joe Brrow

Scoop Dogg

General Plow Chicken

Once the people have spoken, the winning name will be forever displayed on the snowplow. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The winner will be announced on May 18 at Summit Park during the Public Works Week 2022 Touch-A-Truck. The event goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cast your vote here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.