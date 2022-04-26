Live music returns to Kings Island with 2022 concert series

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) – Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, Kings Island announced the return of live music to the Timberwolf Amphitheatre.

The concert series lineup will include The Avett Brothers, Berlin & A Flock Of Seagulls, 3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox, Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr and Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe.

The 2022 Kings Island Concert Series at Timberwolf Amphitheatre marks the most summer concerts at Timberwolf since 1995.

For the first time, Kings Island will not require concert goers to also purchase admission to the amusement park.

Concert tickets will be available to the general public and will include free parking after 5 p.m. and an exclusive entrance to Timberwolf before each show begins.

“Since Timberwolf opened in 1982, some of the most popular performers of our time have taken its stage,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager. “We are excited to bring that tradition back to Kings Island this summer.”

2022 Concert Series Lineup Information

The Avett Brothers Tuesday, June 28 - Gates 7 p.m. | Music 8 p.m.

Berlin & A Flock Of Seagulls Saturday, July 9 - Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.

3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox Friday, July 22 - Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.

Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr Saturday, July 23 - Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.

Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe Saturday, August 20 - Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.

Kings Island Gold and Platinum passholders will have access to an exclusive pre-sale for all shows beginning Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m.

Concert tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at www.visitkingsisland.com.

Free parking after 5 p.m. is included with the purchase of a concert ticket.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.