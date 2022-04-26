Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Middletown’s economic development director resigns amid administrative leave, probe

Chris Xeil Lyons
Chris Xeil Lyons(@MiddletownBiz)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Chris Riva
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown’s economic development director has quit after she was suspended from her job with pay nearly a month ago “pending further investigation into matters relating to (her) employment,” city records show.

The resignation of Chris Xeil Lyons, who held the job since April 2020, is the latest in a string of departing top administrators for this southwestern Ohio city of 48,807 residents that is located along Interstate 75 between Cincinnati and Dayton.

The city manager, Jim Palenick, and Middletown City Council mutually agreed to part ways last month, the city said in a news release on March 14. Palenick brought developers interested in building the proposed $1.3 billion Hollywoodland development to the city but the council never voted on it after criticism from residents.

The former assistant city manager, Susan Cohen, left to become the administrator in Union Township, and the director of the Middletown Visitors Bureau also recently resigned.

Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall is now managing Middletown’s economic development department, according to a city spokeswoman.

Middletown’s acting city manager who is the fire chief, Paul Lolli, placed Chris Lyons Xeil on administrative leave on March 24.

He ordered her in a letter to immediately cease any activities on behalf of the city, to stay away from any property owned or used by the city and to “preserve, unchanged, any City-related communications and property in your possession, including any communications regarding your job duties, regardless of where they are stored.”

Lyons was notified just before she was suspended that she was doing so well in her job, her department director recommended she advance to a higher pay scale that would give her a biweekly salary of $4,462.72, or $116,030.72 annually, records in her personnel file show.

“This increase will be effective January 1, 2022 and reflects your continued good performance as an employee of the city of Middletown,” the city’s human resources interim manager wrote Xeil in a March 11 memo.

FOX19 NOW has a request for comment into Lyons and we are seeking more information from the city.

Her resignation email to Lolli is dated Thursday, April 21, but she wrote that it is effective April 8. She does not say why in her email, and Lolli said in a statement to FOX19 NOW provided by a city spokeswoman that is the date of her resignation:

“Chris Xiel Lyons resigned her position as Economic Development Director for the City of Middletown effective April 8, 2022.”

Her resignation notice lists her accomplishments, noting that she started in the position at the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020 “and worked hard to ensure that the Economic Development offices were open and fully functional throughout the lockdown in order to assist the Middletown business community.

Her accomplishments include awarding over $700,000 in small business funding, creating the Middletown Port Authority as a way to support new residential development and creating the Middletown Small Business Alliance to help provide networking, resources and funding for small businesses at no cost, her letter states.

“I am extremely proud to have served the citizens of Middletown and of what the Economic Development Department accomplished during my tenure, and I hope that Middletown continues to thrive in the future.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tudor Lazar
Man arrested in stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar brawl
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president recorded at alleged rendezvous with 11-year-old
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill
Goshen Local Schools board president resigned Sunday, superintendent says.
Goshen Local Schools board president resigns following incident in Indiana, superintendent says
A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his stepfather in the face with a...
Cincinnati-area teen shoots stepdad in face with crossbow, returns to family under house arrest

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Taste of Cincinnati restaurants and food trucks announced
Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced
The winning name will be announced on May 18.
Joe Brrow, Scoop Dogg: Among the name options for Blue Ash’s new snowplow
The concert series will begin in June.
Live music returns to Kings Island with 2022 concert series