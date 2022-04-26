Contests
Milford family asks for prayers as teen remains in coma

By Andrea Medina
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - As a Milford High School sophomore remains in a coma, his friends and family are asking anyone and everyone for their prayers.

Sixteen-year-old Ariez Dominguez’s family has turned to prayers the last four days, hoping for a miracle.

His sister, Angel Dominguez, says he was hospitalized after a crash on April 23.

Angel says her brother was with a friend driving a Vanderhall Venice, which is a three-wheel vehicle, on I-275 when they crashed.

“The trooper called and told us that he was trying to switch lanes from the middle to the right lane, and he said there was enough room to switch lanes,” Angel explained. “The Vanderhall oversteered itself and he lost control of the vehicle. It steered all the way to the right and hit the wall.”

She says the passenger in the Vanderhall is ok.

Following the accident, Angel says she started looking into the Vanderhall. According to her research, an ongoing lawsuit claims there might be a potential defect with the vehicles.

Angel is not certain if her brother’s Vanderhall has a defect, she says.

Ariez is everything to Angel.

She says seeing her brother fight for his life has been difficult for their entire family.

They still have faith he will open his eyes again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

