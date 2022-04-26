Contests
Ohio proposal would make drunken drivers convicted in deadly crashes pay victims’ children

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Republican state legislator introduced a bill that, if passed into law, would require drunken drivers convicted of a form of vehicular homicide due to intoxication to pay child support if a parent is killed in a crash.

The proposal was brought forward by State Rep. Diane Grendell.

“A parent is responsible for the education and upbringing of their child,” Rep. Grendell said. “When the parent is removed from the home because of an irresponsible and dangerous decision like driving drunk, someone needs to be responsible for the financial needs of the innocent children who lost their parent.”

According to Rep. Grendell’s legislation, the payments would continue as support until a victim’s child turns 18 years old and provide financial relief for families dealing with burden due to the loss of a parent.

A study cited by the Ohio representative reported that 28 people are killed in drunken driving crashes in the United States each day.

A similar measure was recently approved by both the Tennessee House and Senate before it was sent to the state governor for final passage.

