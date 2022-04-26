Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Monday announced an arrest in a four-month-old double-homicide case.

Carson Underwood, 21, faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Brice McGlothin and 27-year-old Ameer Mumin.

Carson Underwood (Cincinnati Police Department)

The shooting happened Jan. 8 around 7:15 p.m. on Anita Place in Bond Hill.

Both victims died at the scene.

Police said at the time both McGlothin and Mumin (pictured below) were from California and characterized the men as “tourists.”

CPD’s Homicide Unit arrested Underwood Thursday around 6:20 p.m. with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

He does not yet appear in records at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Ameer Mumin (left) and Brice McGlothin (right) (Cincinnati Police Department)

