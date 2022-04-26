Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill

Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Monday announced an arrest in a four-month-old double-homicide case.

Carson Underwood, 21, faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Brice McGlothin and 27-year-old Ameer Mumin.

Story continues below.

Carson Underwood
Carson Underwood(Cincinnati Police Department)

The shooting happened Jan. 8 around 7:15 p.m. on Anita Place in Bond Hill.

Both victims died at the scene.

Police said at the time both McGlothin and Mumin (pictured below) were from California and characterized the men as “tourists.”

CPD’s Homicide Unit arrested Underwood Thursday around 6:20 p.m. with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

He does not yet appear in records at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Ameer Mumin (left) and Brice McGlothin (right)
Ameer Mumin (left) and Brice McGlothin (right)(Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tudor Lazar
Man arrested in stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar brawl
Goshen Local Schools board president resigned Sunday, superintendent says.
Goshen Local Schools board president resigns following incident in Indiana, superintendent says
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president recorded at alleged rendezvous with 11-year-old
Woman killed in Dearborn County crash involving lawn mower.
Woman killed while mowing grass in Dearborn County identified
A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his own father in the face with a...
Cincinnati-area teen shoots stepdad in face with crossbow, gets house arrest

Latest News

Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Ellie the dog
Young pup dumped on street gets new parents thanks to Butler County vet, fiancé
Electric scooters at Smale Riverfront Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
E-scooters in Cincinnati now stop working at 6 p.m. due to numerous safety issues
Family members of Angelina Jones, 14, describe her a typical teenager who loved making TikTok...
Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle