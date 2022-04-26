Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Man charged in crash after running red light, killing pregnant woman, unborn baby

The Tulsa Police Department reports Steven Johnson has been charged with causing a crash that...
The Tulsa Police Department reports Steven Johnson has been charged with causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma are investigating a tragic crash that took the life of a woman and her unborn child earlier this year.

The Tulsa Police Department reports a Buick was speeding and ran a red light in the east part of town on Jan. 15. It slammed into a pickup truck at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by police as Michelle Rubalcava, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said she was nine months pregnant at the time of the crash.

Emergency surgery was performed, but Rubalcava and her unborn baby died from their injuries, according to Tulsa police.

Investigators report the driver of the Buick, Steven Johnson, was later found at fault for the crash with evidence of him being impaired by drugs at the time of the collision.

Tulsa police said Johnson recovered from his crash injuries and was charged on April 25 with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, causing a fatality accident without a valid driver’s license, driving under the influence of drugs and failure to stop at a red light.

Authorities also said their hearts go out to the family affected by the devasting crash.

MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES -- man charged for causing crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. On 1/15/2022,...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

nurses
Pair of Tri-State nurses stop at highway crash, save lives of prom-bound teens
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president thought he was meeting young girl, finds adults waiting
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill
Ashely Snapp (left) and Danielle Brantley (right)
Both women charged in fight that led to Covington quadruple shooting due in court
A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken...
Cincinnati officer hospitalized in early morning crash; police search for suspect

Latest News

Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI.
Tennessee woman steals police car while handcuffed
Heroes of Boston Marathon bombing recognized in DC
Heroes of Boston Marathon bombing recognized in DC
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday.
WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors
Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay...
Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California