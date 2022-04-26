Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Michigan man arrested in Covington bank robbery

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery last week in Covington, according Covington police.

The robbery happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank in the Brent Spence Square, where they were told the suspect had already fled.

Police said in a statement asking for the public’s help that the suspect fled westbound through the alley behind the bank and that officers were unable to find him.

Police were uncertain whether he was armed. He did not show a weapon during the robbery.

Detectives use surveillance video to track the suspect to Florence, where they found a car they believe the suspect owned.

The suspect left that area before officers could get to him, but he was later stopped in Erlanger and arrested.

Police announced the suspect as Kenneth Jepsen, 39, of Ada, Michigan.

He is charged with one felony count of robbery.

Jepsen is currently at the Kenton County Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tudor Lazar
Man arrested in stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar brawl
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president thought he was meeting young girl, finds adults waiting
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill
Goshen Local Schools board president resigned Sunday, superintendent says.
Goshen Local Schools board president resigns following incident in Indiana, superintendent says
A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his stepfather in the face with a...
Cincinnati-area teen shoots stepdad in face with crossbow, returns to family under house arrest

Latest News

Jose Calo-Jimenez
Guilty verdict in drunk-driving crash that killed 43-year-old man
Mason City Schools
Cincinnati’s school board voted to condemn Ohio House Bill 616. Is Mason schools next?
Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Milford family asks for prayers as teen remains in coma
I-275 East is closed due to crash near the Combs-Hehl Bridge Tuesday evening.
I-275 East reopens in NKY after closure due to crash