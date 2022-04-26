Police: Michigan man arrested in Covington bank robbery

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery last week in Covington, according Covington police.

The robbery happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank in the Brent Spence Square, where they were told the suspect had already fled.

Police said in a statement asking for the public’s help that the suspect fled westbound through the alley behind the bank and that officers were unable to find him.

Police were uncertain whether he was armed. He did not show a weapon during the robbery.

Detectives use surveillance video to track the suspect to Florence, where they found a car they believe the suspect owned.

The suspect left that area before officers could get to him, but he was later stopped in Erlanger and arrested.

Police announced the suspect as Kenneth Jepsen, 39, of Ada, Michigan.

He is charged with one felony count of robbery.

Jepsen is currently at the Kenton County Detention Center.

