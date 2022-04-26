Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department has arrested a juvenile suspect in their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said the arrest was made in the City of Chippewa Falls Tuesday evening.

Kelm said that the suspect was not a stranger to Peters, and was known to her. Kelm said with the suspect in custody, the public is no longer in danger. No other details were given about the suspect, including whether the suspect was related to Peters.

“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community,” Kelm said.

Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters on April 25 and 26, 2022. (Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

Kelm said over 200 tips were provided to the Police Department, which Kelm said were critical to the investigation. Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street, near where Peters’ body was found, Kelm said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation finished processing the crime scene Monday night, and the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office removed Peters’ body to conduct a forensic autopsy.

The crime scene will be held by law enforcement for the time being, which includes the Duncan Creek Trail, the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot and the wooded areas nearby. The public is asked to avoid the area. Kelm said anyone with information that can help the case call the Police Department’s tip line at 1-800-263-5906 through tomorrow. After that, tips can be provided to the Chippewa Falls Police Department’s non-emergency line.

Nearly 20 federal, state and local agencies worked on the case in the past two days, according to Kelm, who said law enforcement has been working 24 hours a day. The Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office has been working with police during the investigation. The family was notified of the arrest before the press conference Tuesday afternoon.

A police vehicle on Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters was found on April 25, 2022. (Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

Chief Kelm will be holding a Press Conference tonight at 6:30 pm. Location: Chippewa Falls Fire Department, Station 1, 1301 Chippewa Crossing Blvd Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Chippewa Falls residents are remembering Peters with makeshift memorials in the city, while churches held vigils Monday night. Several businesses are contributing purple ribbons, lights, stickers and signs as community members wait for answers from the investigation. Police presence was increased in Chippewa Falls schools and neighborhoods in Chippewa Falls Tuesday, while Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District administrators are recommending that parents pick up and drop off their students at their schools while the homicide investigation continues. Peters attended Parkview Elementary School in the CFAUSD.

