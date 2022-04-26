Sunny Skies and Frosty Conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday afternoon, decreasing clouds and cold temperatures are in the forecast. Look for a daytime high of 58 degrees.

Frost Advisory issues for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be just cold enough for pockets of frost in the region. Because cold air in contact with the ground flows downhill and pools in valleys and low spots are most likely to see frost.

The weather looks dry and cool until Saturday when a few showers will develop in the area. Showers will end Sunday early morning then a few more are possible Monday.

After bottoming out Wednesday and Thursday mornings temperatures will be on the rise and Sunday through Tuesday afternoons will see high temperatures in the lower 70s.

The two-week temperature outlook calls for the average temperature to be near to cooler than normal through the 9th of May. During the same time period the jet stream is nearly overhead and because the jet stream is the storm track precipitation is expected to be greater than normal.

