Young pup dumped on street gets new parents thanks to Butler County vet, fiancé

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local couple has a new pet pup after members of the community say they saw her previous owner abandon her just a day beforehand.

Ellie is now a happy, hyper and upbeat black lab, not yet 1 year old. But when locals found her Sunday, she was in a very different state.

“Somebody had taken her from their car and shut the door,” said Bobbi Steadman. “She was jumping up on the car trying to get back in, and they turned away and they turned back, and the car was driving off.”

The person that found Ellie posted about it on Facebook, saying they weren’t able to take the pup in and pleading for help.

Steadman fosters many animals with Cincinnati Animal CARE, the licensed animal shelter for Hamilton County. Sunday night, she took a skittish and underweight Ellie in.

“Last night, it was when we first picked her up, it was nothing but tail between the legs, almost like she was trying to curl into herself,” Steadman said.

Fallon Hofer is a veterinary assistant at Noah’s Ark Animal Clinic of West Chester. She first met Ellie on Monday afternoon when Steadman brought Ellie in to get checked.

Hours later, Hofer and her fiancé, Mikal Lewis, decided to adopt Ellie.

“Really, really sad story behind it,” Lewis said. “People just abandoned the dog and drove off and just left it there crying in the middle of the street.”

Now Ellie “loves everybody,” according to Steadman, and she even has a little sibling to play with.

“She seems really happy,” Lewis said. “I don’t know why anybody would want to just get rid of a dog like that.”

Added Hofer, “There are other options, you know? You can find a foster instead of leaving them somewhere.”

Steadman says it’s a problem that’s getting worse.

“Unfortunately we’re seeing a rise in abandonment, both with dropping them off in the middle of nowhere as well as dropping them off at shelters,” she said. “Shelters are really overwhelmed right now.”

Hofer and Steadman encourage others to adopt or to look into foster care so dogs like Ellie can always have a place to call home.

Find out more about fostering here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.