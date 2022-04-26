Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Young pup dumped on street gets new parents thanks to Butler County vet, fiancé

From skittish and underweight to happy and upbeat, it’s been a whirlwind few days for Ellie the dog.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local couple has a new pet pup after members of the community say they saw her previous owner abandon her just a day beforehand.

Ellie is now a happy, hyper and upbeat black lab, not yet 1 year old. But when locals found her Sunday, she was in a very different state.

“Somebody had taken her from their car and shut the door,” said Bobbi Steadman. “She was jumping up on the car trying to get back in, and they turned away and they turned back, and the car was driving off.”

The person that found Ellie posted about it on Facebook, saying they weren’t able to take the pup in and pleading for help.

Steadman fosters many animals with Cincinnati Animal CARE, the licensed animal shelter for Hamilton County. Sunday night, she took a skittish and underweight Ellie in.

“Last night, it was when we first picked her up, it was nothing but tail between the legs, almost like she was trying to curl into herself,” Steadman said.

Fallon Hofer is a veterinary assistant at Noah’s Ark Animal Clinic of West Chester. She first met Ellie on Monday afternoon when Steadman brought Ellie in to get checked.

Hours later, Hofer and her fiancé, Mikal Lewis, decided to adopt Ellie.

“Really, really sad story behind it,” Lewis said. “People just abandoned the dog and drove off and just left it there crying in the middle of the street.”

Now Ellie “loves everybody,” according to Steadman, and she even has a little sibling to play with.

“She seems really happy,” Lewis said. “I don’t know why anybody would want to just get rid of a dog like that.”

Added Hofer, “There are other options, you know? You can find a foster instead of leaving them somewhere.”

Steadman says it’s a problem that’s getting worse.

“Unfortunately we’re seeing a rise in abandonment, both with dropping them off in the middle of nowhere as well as dropping them off at shelters,” she said. “Shelters are really overwhelmed right now.”

Hofer and Steadman encourage others to adopt or to look into foster care so dogs like Ellie can always have a place to call home.

Find out more about fostering here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tudor Lazar
Man arrested in stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar brawl
Goshen Local Schools board president resigned Sunday, superintendent says.
Goshen Local Schools board president resigns following incident in Indiana, superintendent says
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president recorded at alleged rendezvous with 11-year-old
Woman killed in Dearborn County crash involving lawn mower.
Woman killed while mowing grass in Dearborn County identified
A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his own father in the face with a...
Cincinnati-area teen shoots stepdad in face with crossbow, gets house arrest

Latest News

Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill
Electric scooters at Smale Riverfront Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
E-scooters in Cincinnati now stop working at 6 p.m. due to numerous safety issues
Family members of Angelina Jones, 14, describe her a typical teenager who loved making TikTok...
Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle