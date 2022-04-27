Contests
6-year-old suffers severe burns in what family calls a case of bullying

By Evan Sobol and Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A child was taken to the hospital after being burned this weekend in Bridgeport, officials said.

Officials said crews were called to Louisiana Avenue Sunday afternoon for the report of a child burned.

The child, whom organizers of a fundraising effort identified as 6-year-old Dominick, was transported to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

“Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire,” Bridgeport officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe was started to help Dominick. It can be found here.

In it, the organizers described the incident as a case of bullying.

“My little brother Dom has been bullied for a while by the tenants downstairs,” wrote Kayla Deegan and Toni Gauger on the website. “It escalated to a deadly intent.”

Deegan and Gauger said one the children covered a ball in gasoline, lit it on fire and threw it at Dominick.

“Dom has second- and third-degree burns on his face and leg,” they wrote. “He’s going to be scarred for life mentally and physically.”

Dominick's family said he suffered second- and third-degree burns.
Dominick's family said he suffered second- and third-degree burns.(GoFundMe)

The GoFundMe effort is aimed at covering hospital bills and a new home, according to its organizers.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

