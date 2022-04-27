Contests
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death

Parents charged with murder
Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested for murder and neglect of dependent resulting in death in Warrick County.

Detectives say 23-year-old Caylin Monroe and 22-year-old Jakob Scott were taken to jail Tuesday afternoon.

Caylin and Jakob Scott.
Caylin and Jakob Scott.(Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say the investigation began in February 2022 after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3844 Honeysuckle Dr. because of an unresponsive infant.

They say first responders found the baby dead.

The Sheriff says the baby, Silas Scott, died of starvation. According to his obituary, he was just shy of three months old.

The affidavit shows DCS previously investigated Monroe because of an incident with another child. She had to keep a feeding log after that.

[Click here to read the full affidavit]

It shows Monroe said Silas was born healthy and no other medical issues.

Officials say Monroe admitted to skipping feedings, and she would sometimes forget about Silas if he was quiet.

They say she told them her mother and a friend both told her something was wrong with the baby, but she never got around to taking him to the doctor.

The affidavit shows Monroe later said she was afraid she’d have her kids taken away if she brought him in.

The autopsy shows there was nothing in his stomach at the time of his death.

During an interview with Scott, detectives say he admitted the baby didn’t eat if he didn’t cry, and he couldn’t remember if Silas had been fed the day of his death.

The couple is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

