Bengals indoor practice facility unanimously approved by City Council

By Jared Goffinet and Trevor Peters
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Without one vote against, the Cincinnati City Council approved the Bengals’ plans for an indoor practice facility.

The bubble facility will be placed at 621 W. Mehring Way, which is between the Brent Spence Bridge and the Clay Wade Baily Bridge.

Map outlines the location of a possible Bengals indoor practice facility.
Map outlines the location of a possible Bengals indoor practice facility.(City of Cincinnati)

The practice bubble will be removable in case the Ohio River floods.

In a presentation, the Bengals said the property has a drainage system and is designed for flood debris not to build up along the structures. They said everything can be removed besides a short 4-foot concrete wall.

The ordinance will last five years.

The Bengals will continue their search for land on the Hilltop Concrete where they can build a permanent indoor facility.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

