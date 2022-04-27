Contests
Chilly midweek before rain returns this weekend!

By Ethan Emery
Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect plentiful sunshine and a high of 60 degrees on Wednesday after what was a frosty start to the day.

We stay near 60 and dry on Thursday and lows 60s on Friday with more clouds rolling into the tri-state.

Friday evening a few spotty, light showers could develop then early Saturday a few more showers will develop in the area. Rain will be more widespread late Saturday and will come to an end Sunday early morning.

The two-week temperature outlook calls for the average temperature to be near to cooler than normal through the 9th of May. During the same time period the jet stream is nearly overhead and because the jet stream is the storm track precipitation is expected to be greater than normal.

