Cincinnati police officer hurt in Evanston crash, taken to hospital, police official says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police and fire officials say.

The officer’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, he or she is “stable” and remains at the hospital for observation, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief and a news release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The location of the 1:24 a.m. crash on Dana Avenue, however, will be closed for several hours between Montgomery Road and Trimble Avenue, Lanter said.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

The officer’s name has not been released.

The officer who was hurt is expected to recover and listed as "stable," Cincinnati police's night chief and a fire department news release say.

Reporter @MorganParrishTV will be live at the scene with all the latest developments on FOX19 NOW Morning News starting at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/e0ljeHJQjI — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) April 27, 2022

The night chief said before the officer’s vehicle hit the tree, the police vehicle and a civilian vehicle were involved in a crash while the officer was out on routine patrol.



Here is a police-provided photo of that white car pic.twitter.com/2RTU893bf2 — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) April 27, 2022

Fire officials describe the accident’s cause as “accidental” and say the officer’s police vehicle struck a small tree and landed on it, trapping the officer inside, on Dana Avenue while responding to the area.

The Cincinnati Fire Communications Center received a call for an “Officer Needs Assistance” run in the area of Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue.

As fire crews responded, the run was changed to a vehicle entrapment with a police officer involved at Dana and Trimble avenues.

Firefighters said in the news release they “took precautionary steps by immobilizing the officer in the position found after making entry into the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the officer was loaded into the CFD medic unit and rapidly transported to University Hospital.”

The night chief said before the officer’s vehicle hit the tree, the police vehicle and a white civilian vehicle was involved in a crash while the officer was out on routine patrol.

The people in the car got out and fled on foot. They remain at large, according to the night chief.

Their descriptions were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will be live with all the latest developments throughout the morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.