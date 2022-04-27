Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati police officer hurt in Evanston crash, taken to hospital, police official says

A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken...
A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, fire officials say.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police and fire officials say.

The officer’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, he or she is “stable” and remains at the hospital for observation, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief and a news release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The location of the 1:24 a.m. crash on Dana Avenue, however, will be closed for several hours between Montgomery Road and Trimble Avenue, Lanter said.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

The officer’s name has not been released.

Fire officials describe the accident’s cause as “accidental” and say the officer’s police vehicle struck a small tree and landed on it, trapping the officer inside, on Dana Avenue while responding to the area.

The Cincinnati Fire Communications Center received a call for an “Officer Needs Assistance” run in the area of Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue.

As fire crews responded, the run was changed to a vehicle entrapment with a police officer involved at Dana and Trimble avenues.

Firefighters said in the news release they “took precautionary steps by immobilizing the officer in the position found after making entry into the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the officer was loaded into the CFD medic unit and rapidly transported to University Hospital.”

The night chief said before the officer’s vehicle hit the tree, the police vehicle and a white civilian vehicle was involved in a crash while the officer was out on routine patrol.

The people in the car got out and fled on foot. They remain at large, according to the night chief.

Their descriptions were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will be live with all the latest developments throughout the morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president thought he was meeting young girl, finds adults waiting
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill
Ashely Snapp (left) and Danielle Brantley (right)
Both women charged in fight that led to Covington quadruple shooting due in court
A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his stepfather in the face with a...
Cincinnati-area teen shoots stepdad in face with crossbow, returns to family under house arrest
Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Milford family asks for prayers as teen remains in coma

Latest News

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.
FROST ADVISORY OVERNIGHT
FROST ADVISORY UNTIL 9AM
Alleged racist presentation made by student in Franklin
Student at Franklin High School allegedly makes racist, sexist presentation
nurses
Pair of Tri-State nurses save lives of prom-bound teens after stopping at highway crash