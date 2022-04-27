Current, former Lakota Local Schools students possibly impacted by data breach

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A ransomware attack of a third-party data company may impact some current and former Lakota Local Schools students.

Battelle for Kids was the recent victim of a data breach, according to the district. Battelle for Kids is a company that houses student’s state testing information for districts across Ohio, including Lakota Local Schools.

The district is required by the Ohio Department of Education to upload some data to third-party organizations like Battelle for Kids.

The information Lakota Local Schools says they sent to the company includes: student names, state student IDs, grade level, school year, assessment results and other information such as birth dates and schedule-related information such as the student’s class and teacher name.

According to the district, here are the affected years and grades:

2011: Grades 2, 4-8;

2012: Grades 2, 4-8, 10;

2013: Grades 2, 4-8;

2014: Grades 2, 4-8;

2015: Grades 2, 4-8;

2016: Grade 2, 4-8;

2017: Grades 2, 4-8

Lakota Local Schools says they were told by Battelle the information that was accessed as a result of this attack is not considered identifiable.

