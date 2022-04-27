Former Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor has a month to find a new lawyer in corruption case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former City Councilman Jeff Pastor has a month to find a lawyer to represent him in his corruption case, a federal judge told him Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland summoned Pastor and his alleged business partner, Tyran Marshall, to appear before him after Pastor’s lawyer, Ben Dusing, disqualified himself from the case more than a month ago and the court had no notice of who was replacing him.

Pastor asked the judge Wednesday for more time to find an attorney.

The judge expects to know by May 25 and scheduled a 3:45 p.m. telephone status conference for that date.

Before bowing out, Dusing repeatedly said both Pastor and Marshall would fight the charges and go to trial.

It was supposed to start May 2, but the judge postponed it back in February at the request of both men’s attorneys and federal prosecutors with Pastor planning to seek a new trial date in September, court records show.

Dusing, however, was forced to disqualify himself from defending Pastor in March after his law license was temporarily suspended by both the Ohio and Kentucky supreme courts.

Cincinnati defense attorney Clyde Bennett is representing Marshall.

“Tyran and I will be in court. Mr. Pastor also will be in court today,” Bennett told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday morning. “The issue is what to do in light of attorney Dusing’s suspension.”

Pastor was arrested on Nov. 10, 2020, and agreed to a voluntary suspension from council shortly after.

The Republican is accused in his indictment of bribery, extortion, wire fraud, money laundering, and other crimes related to his role on the council.

Federal authorities have said he was only six months into his first term in 2018 before he sought his first bribe.

Pastor is accused of soliciting and receiving $55,000 in bribes between August 2018 and February 2019 in exchange for favorable action on development projects City Council was considering.

Dusing claimed the former councilman was set up.

Pastor pleaded not guilty and remains free on his own recognizance.

Federal officials allege Marshall acted as a middleman who arranged for some payments and set up a charitable nonprofit Pastor used to “sanitize” money from the alleged bribes.

Marshall is charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud, bribery, attempted extortion, and money laundering.

He pleaded not guilty as well and remains free on his own recognizance.

Another former Cincinnati councilman, P.G. Sittenfeld, was arrested in a separate corruption case just days after Pastor.

Sittenfeld’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 20 and last three to four weeks.

He was indicted on two counts of honest services wire fraud, two counts of bribery and two counts of attempted extortion by a government official.

The Democrat became the third council member to be indicted in 2020 in what prosecutors allege is a pay-to-play scheme exchanging votes for cash or PAC contributions.

Sittenfeld was running to be Cincinnati’s mayor at the time of his arrest. He was considered by some as the front runner with more than $700,000 raised for the race at that point, according to his campaign finance report on file in November 2020.

His 20-page indictment says Sittenfeld allegedly accepted eight checks totaling $40,000 in exchange for specific action in his role as a city official.

Federal officials allege he was funneling campaign contributions from developers into a political action committed (PAC) he controlled and used as “a political slush fund.”

Those “developers” were really federal agents, they say.

According to the indictment, Sittenfeld accepted bribe money in 2018 and 2019, while promising to “deliver the votes” and perform other official action with respect to a development project before city council.

Specifically, in November and December 2018, Sittenfeld promised he could “deliver the votes” in city council to support a development project in exchange for four $5,000 contributions to his PAC, the indictment states.

Sittenfeld has pleaded not guilty and remains free on his own recognizance. He also agreed to a voluntary suspension from council shortly after his arrest.

The other council member indicted in 2020, Tamaya Dennard, was sentenced in late 2020 to 18 months after pleading guilty to honest services wire fraud.

Bribery and attempted extortion charges were dropped.

She also was ordered to pay a $15,000 money judgment against her.

Tamaya was arrested in downtown Cincinnati in February 2020 and resigned from council the following month.

After entering her guilty plea in federal court in June 2020, Dennard admitted she accepted a total of $15,000 from a person doing business with the city who was an attorney for the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, in exchange for her votes at City Hall.

In return, Dennard promised and provided favorable action on behalf of the attorney and his clients, court records show.

She arrived at the women’s prison on June 1, 2021, and will be released from a West Virginia prison and transferred to a halfway house in early May, according to court documents.

Dennard filed a motion for compassionate release on March 24 after contracting an antibiotic-resistant infection due to what her attorney alleges in court records is mismanagement of her medical care by the federal Bureau of Prisons.

