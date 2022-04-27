Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.

FROST ADVISORY UNTIL 9AM
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will be just cold enough in most locations for pockets of frost to form especially in valleys and low spots.

Thursday morning could bring additional frosty areas to the Tristate.

Otherwise, look for sunshine and a high of 69 degrees on Wednesday.

We will stay near 60 and dry on Thursday and in the low 60s on Friday.

A few spotty, light showers could develop Friday night and then early Saturday a few more showers will develop.

Rain will be more widespread late Saturday and come to an end Sunday early morning.

The two-week temperature outlook calls for the average temperature to be near to cooler than normal through May 9.

During the same time period, the jet stream is nearly overhead and because the jet stream is the storm track, precipitation is expected to be greater than normal.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president thought he was meeting young girl, finds adults waiting
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill
Ashely Snapp (left) and Danielle Brantley (right)
Both women charged in fight that led to Covington quadruple shooting due in court
A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his stepfather in the face with a...
Cincinnati-area teen shoots stepdad in face with crossbow, returns to family under house arrest
Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Milford family asks for prayers as teen remains in coma

Latest News

A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken...
Cincinnati police officer hurt in Evanston crash, taken to hospital, police official says
FROST ADVISORY OVERNIGHT
FROST ADVISORY UNTIL 9AM
Alleged racist presentation made by student in Franklin
Student at Franklin High School allegedly makes racist, sexist presentation
nurses
Pair of Tri-State nurses save lives of prom-bound teens after stopping at highway crash