Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will be just cold enough in most locations for pockets of frost to form especially in valleys and low spots.

Thursday morning could bring additional frosty areas to the Tristate.

While some will be okay, a FROST ADVISORY Wednesday morning, especially out side of our city centers, could be a cause for those early planters. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/bdWDAZGjGP — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) April 26, 2022

Otherwise, look for sunshine and a high of 69 degrees on Wednesday.

We will stay near 60 and dry on Thursday and in the low 60s on Friday.

A few spotty, light showers could develop Friday night and then early Saturday a few more showers will develop.

Rain will be more widespread late Saturday and come to an end Sunday early morning.

The two-week temperature outlook calls for the average temperature to be near to cooler than normal through May 9.

During the same time period, the jet stream is nearly overhead and because the jet stream is the storm track, precipitation is expected to be greater than normal.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.