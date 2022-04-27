Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.(NOAA via AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The World Meteorological Organization announced Wednesday that Ida has retired from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names.

The decision was made based on the mass destruction and number of deaths caused by the category 4 hurricane in 2021.

Instead, Imani will be used in the lists of names.

According to the WMO, the names are repeated every six years, unless a storm is so deadly that its name is retired.

In total, 94 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1953.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and continues through November.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2021 was the third most active year on record in terms of named storms.

WMO reports there were a total of 21 named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater, four of which were major hurricanes reaching category 3 and above.

Peaking as a category 4, Ida was the most devastating storm of the 2021 hurricane season. It was responsible for 55 direct deaths and 32 indirect deaths, according to WMO.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Delrico Peoples is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on unrelated charges. Last...
Murder case dismissed after Cincinnati police detective finds gun during jury selection
Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Family, friends shave heads in support of comatose Milford sophomore
A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken...
Cincinnati officer hospitalized in early morning crash; police search for suspect
Michael McIntosh (left) and Petey Greene (right)
Man who killed Newport basketball star to be released from prison

Latest News

hcjc
VIDEO: Aleksey Koloskov at the Hamilton County Justice Center
World's largest blue diamond sold for $57 million.
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on...
Juvenile charged with first-degree murder following road rage shooting, police say
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd