Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization

A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.(Greeley Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges for his involvement in a major drug trafficking organization in 2019.

According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating out of Weld County Colorado took place. The investigation led to the arrests of multiple people, including 49-year-old Luke Braziel.

Braziel, along with other organization members, distributed about 28 pounds of crystal meth and heroin into Weld County, according to police.

During their investigation, authorities said they intercepted 14 pounds of those drugs before they could be bought by people in the community.

Police said Braziel was living at and distributing drugs from a home in Greeley.

With the help of evidence secured by multiple agencies, Braziel was convicted on multiple felony charges.

He was found guilty of 14 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and 2 counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

A sentencing hearing for Braziel has been scheduled for May 23. He faces up to 32 years per count.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president thought he was meeting young girl, finds adults waiting
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill
Ashely Snapp (left) and Danielle Brantley (right)
Both women charged in fight that led to Covington quadruple shooting due in court
A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his stepfather in the face with a...
Cincinnati-area teen shoots stepdad in face with crossbow, returns to family under house arrest
Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Milford family asks for prayers as teen remains in coma

Latest News

The sheriff says he is waiting on a forensic analysis before turning the case over to...
New footage released in 'Rust' film set shooting
Three suspects were detained, including a man believed to be the person seen on video walking...
Kidnapped baby found safe after tip from nursing home employee
The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on...
Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates
FROST ADVISORY OVERNIGHT
FROST ADVISORY UNTIL 9AM