Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Fairfield crash
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a crash involving a car.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Symmes Road near Bach Lane, according to Fairfield police.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said. The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released, but police said it is a man.
The driver of the car left the scene, but Fairfield police stated they are not considering this a hit and run at this time.
