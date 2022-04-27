Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a crash involving a car.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Symmes Road near Bach Lane, according to Fairfield police.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said. The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released, but police said it is a man.

The driver of the car left the scene, but Fairfield police stated they are not considering this a hit and run at this time.

