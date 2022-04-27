Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Fairfield crash

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a crash involving a car.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Symmes Road near Bach Lane, according to Fairfield police.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said. The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released, but police said it is a man.

The driver of the car left the scene, but Fairfield police stated they are not considering this a hit and run at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

nurses
Pair of Tri-State nurses stop at highway crash, save lives of prom-bound teens
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president thought he was meeting young girl, finds adults waiting
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill
Ashely Snapp (left) and Danielle Brantley (right)
Both women charged in fight that led to Covington quadruple shooting due in court
A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken...
Cincinnati police officer hospitalized in early morning crash, 2 who fled scene at large

Latest News

Current, former Lakota Local Schools students possibly impacted by data breach
Current, former Lakota Local Schools students possibly impacted by data breach
A third party company the district uses for state testing was hit by a ransomware attack.
Current, former Lakota Local Schools students possibly impacted by data breach
Dominick, 6, of Bridgeport, was badly burned in what his family described as a bullying incident.
6-year-old suffers severe burns in what family calls a case of bullying
Caylin and Jakob Scott
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death