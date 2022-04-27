Contests
Man who killed Newport basketball star to be released from prison

Petey Greene was shot to death on Isabella Street in 1999.
By Courtney King
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A murder convict is about to be released from prison after 23 years behind bars for killing an 18-year-old.

The family of Petey Greene, who was shot to death in July 1999, is indignant that his killer, Michael McIntosh, will walk free.

“This is a shock to everybody,” said Petey’s sister, Andrea Greene. “It’s not just the family.”

The Kentucky Parole Board granted McIntosh parole at a recent hearing. McIntosh will be released next week.

“I don’t think the 23 years he’s been gone is enough,” Andrea said.

Petey played basketball at Newport High School. He had just graduated a few weeks before he died.

“When Petey got killed, it took a part of me, a part of my heart,” Andrea said. “It gets hard for us at times, when we want him around, because he was such a vibrant, caring and funny person.”

Andrea was there when her brother was killed on Isabella Street.

Court documents show the shooting was caused by a feud over stolen money at a car wash where Petey worked.

“When he came up on the scene with a gun, I thought it was fake because we didn’t see it that much,” Andrea recalled.

A Newport police officer heard the gunshots and tackled McIntosh to the ground.

Andrea says the shooting was a needless act of violence.

“We had nothing but a basketball and Missy Elliott CDs. We were not threats,” she said.

The Kentucky Parole Board did not respond to a request for comment on McIntosh’s parole at the time of this writing.

