Pair of Tri-State nurses save lives of prom-bound teens after stopping at highway crash

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Two teens involved in a highway crash over the weekend are alive thanks to a pair of nurses who saw it unfold and stopped to help.

The crash happened Saturday night as 15-year-old Milford High School sophomore Ariez Dominguez and a teenage female friend were driving in a three-wheeled vehicle on Interstate 275.

The teens were on their way to prom, but they wouldn’t get there. The vehicle “oversteered itself” when Dominguez was changing lanes, causing him to lose control and crash into a wall, according to a family member.

Nadia Bolger, a nurse at Bethesda North, and Meredith Gregory, a travel nurse, were on their way to a cancer fundraiser when they saw traffic and stopped to find the teens, fully dressed for prom, critically injured.

Dominguez had been thrown from the vehicle. EMS had yet to arrive.

“When I parked, Nadia took off in one direction,” said Gregory. “I took off in another, because he was pretty far down the highway from wher the motorcycle was. [...]He was not breathing and did not have a pulse, so she initiated CPR.”

Bolger was able to get the teen’s pulse back.

“He did begin to breathe again,” she said tearing up. “Sorry... It was just so very hard because they’re very young.”

Gregory says the teenage girl wasn’t breathing at first and that she had what appeared to be a skull fracture. She did have a pulse.

“I told her, like, ‘You’re gonna be ok, please don’t move... You’ve been in a car accident,’” Gregory recalled.

“I took care of them the same way I would take care of my own child,” Bolger said, adding this message for the Dominguez family: “That we’re with them and that I did say a prayer for their son before I initiated compressions on him.”

Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on April 23. (WXIX)

The teenage girl has been released from the hospital. Dominguez remains in a coma. His family has turned to prayers and held a vigil for him Tuesday.

Said one friend of Dominguez at the vigil, “He’s such a good person, such a hard worker, and he’s the last person who deserves this.”

Another offered, “He’s going to pull through. We all got to stay strong and just keep praying.”

The nurses say they were just doing their job and that they don’t want recognition but they do want to remind others that anyone could receive CPR training.

“If CPR is started immediately when someone had a cardiac arrest, their chances of survival are two-to-three times what they would be if nobody does anything at all,” Bolger said.

