Student at Franklin High School allegedly makes racist, sexist presentation

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An alleged racist and sexist presentation by a student at Franklin High School is getting attention on social media.

District Superintendent Michael Sander released the following statement Tuesday:

“The Franklin City School District is aware of a student presentation that was recently shared on social media and the internet. Regardless of the intent, the presentation includes some offensive slides that the District does not condone. Although state and federal privacy laws prohibit the District from discussing the specific actions we have taken with respect to the student and staff member involved, we want to assure the community that we have taken appropriate action to address the issue and prevent similar actions from occurring in the future. The District will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”

A parent with students in the district who claims to have seen the presentation says one slide began with the question “Was slavery okay” and proceeded to claim “that Black people are inferior and we should be treated like slaves.”

The parent says that sort of racism directly impacts her and her family.

“It matters a lot to me because I’m bi-racial. My kids are bi-racial,” she said.

The parent wishes to remain anonymous but is speaking out hoping to stop potential future racist behavior. “This is something that Black people have been fighting for hundreds of years. It should not still be going on.”

Another slide in the presentation allegedly questioned the right of women to vote.

The parent offered the following summary: “That we should be at home, barefooted, taking care of the kids, or whatever. That doesn’t even bother me because that’s so ignorant.”

The parent isn’t happy with the punishment for the student.

“He has the whole presentation about being misogynistic and racist... He should be expelled from the school,” she said.

