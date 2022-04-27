Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Student at Franklin High School allegedly makes racist, sexist presentation

‘He should be expelled’
By Kody Fisher
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An alleged racist and sexist presentation by a student at Franklin High School is getting attention on social media.

District Superintendent Michael Sander released the following statement Tuesday:

“The Franklin City School District is aware of a student presentation that was recently shared on social media and the internet. Regardless of the intent, the presentation includes some offensive slides that the District does not condone. Although state and federal privacy laws prohibit the District from discussing the specific actions we have taken with respect to the student and staff member involved, we want to assure the community that we have taken appropriate action to address the issue and prevent similar actions from occurring in the future. The District will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”

A parent with students in the district who claims to have seen the presentation says one slide began with the question “Was slavery okay” and proceeded to claim “that Black people are inferior and we should be treated like slaves.”

The parent says that sort of racism directly impacts her and her family.

“It matters a lot to me because I’m bi-racial. My kids are bi-racial,” she said.

The parent wishes to remain anonymous but is speaking out hoping to stop potential future racist behavior. “This is something that Black people have been fighting for hundreds of years. It should not still be going on.”

Another slide in the presentation allegedly questioned the right of women to vote.

The parent offered the following summary: “That we should be at home, barefooted, taking care of the kids, or whatever. That doesn’t even bother me because that’s so ignorant.”

The parent isn’t happy with the punishment for the student.

“He has the whole presentation about being misogynistic and racist... He should be expelled from the school,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Police: Former school board president thought he was meeting young girl, finds adults waiting
Police investigated a double shooting scene in Bond Hill in January 2022.
Police make murder arrest after double-slaying of tourists in Bond Hill
Ashely Snapp (left) and Danielle Brantley (right)
Both women charged in fight that led to Covington quadruple shooting due in court
A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his stepfather in the face with a...
Cincinnati-area teen shoots stepdad in face with crossbow, returns to family under house arrest
Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Milford family asks for prayers as teen remains in coma

Latest News

FROST ADVISORY OVERNIGHT
FROST ADVISORY UNTIL 9AM
nurses
Pair of Tri-State nurses save lives of prom-bound teens after stopping at highway crash
Michael McIntosh (left) and Petey Greene (right)
Man who killed Newport basketball star to be released from prison
Jose Calo-Jimenez
Guilty verdict in drunk-driving crash that killed 43-year-old man