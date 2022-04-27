Contests
Police looking for man wanted in November’s deadly Walmart shooting

By Kim Schupp
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WARNING: The following video contains content which some people may find disturbing.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a man wanted in the deadly shooting outside of the Western Hills Walmart, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced.

The shooting happened in November, killing 24-year-old Jamontea Brown.

On April 27, Deters announced the indictment of Josiah Hassell for the murder of Brown. He’s indicted on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and two counts of felonious assault.

Hassell’s whereabouts are unknown and police are asking for help locating him.

Josiah Hassel l
Josiah Hassel l(Cincinnati Police Department)

Deters said there had been a “squabble” over a small amount of money prior to the shooting.

Surveillance video shows Hassell pulling a gun and shooting Brown in the back of the head. Hassell then took off by car.

Hassell has no prior charges aside from a DUI six years ago.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

