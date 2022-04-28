Contests
67-year-old motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Clermont County's Miami Township, according to police.
A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Clermont County’s Miami Township, according to police.(Canva)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Clermont County’s Miami Township, according to police.

Jerry Duncan was airlifted to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, shortly after the crash in front of Harky’s Motorsports on Ohio 28 shortly before 2 p.m., police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

