67-year-old motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Clermont County’s Miami Township, according to police.

Jerry Duncan was airlifted to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, shortly after the crash in front of Harky’s Motorsports on Ohio 28 shortly before 2 p.m., police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

