Black bears, sea otters coming to Cincinnati Zoo next summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens said black bears and sea otters will be arriving next summer.

Bear Hill is being transformed to incorporate three new habitats, Bear Ridge, Sea Otter Coast, and a habitat dedicated to North American backyard wildlife.

“The lower grotto area, which will become Sea Otter Coast, features a massive underwater viewing area where visitors will get close up opportunities to see sea otters play, eat, swim, and engage in enrichment activities,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “The upper areas will be redesigned to provide great homes for black bears and other species native to North America.”

According to the zoo, the habitat design includes plans to fill in existing moats to maximize space for the animals and make room for winding paths that will take people off the main zoo loop and immerse them in Bear Ridge.

“Bear Hill was ahead of its time when it was built in 1937, but it hasn’t aged well and needed to be refreshed and upgraded to provide a great home for animals and a better visitor experience,” said Maynard.

The Zoo launched its More Home to Roam capital campaign in 2018 with the goal to raise $150 million by 2025 to build better homes for animals and create better experiences for guests.

Projects in progress include:

Picnic Shelters – opening Summer 2022

A bigger and better Carousel – opening Spring 2023

Bear Ridge and Sea Otter Coast – opening Summer 2023

Elephant Trek – opening Summer 2024

The zoo said it’s on track to complete all More Home to Roam projects by 2025.

