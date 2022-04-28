Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Black bears, sea otters coming to Cincinnati Zoo next summer

The zoo said it's transforming Bear Hill.
The zoo said it's transforming Bear Hill.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens said black bears and sea otters will be arriving next summer.

Bear Hill is being transformed to incorporate three new habitats, Bear Ridge, Sea Otter Coast, and a habitat dedicated to North American backyard wildlife.

“The lower grotto area, which will become Sea Otter Coast, features a massive underwater viewing area where visitors will get close up opportunities to see sea otters play, eat, swim, and engage in enrichment activities,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard.  “The upper areas will be redesigned to provide great homes for black bears and other species native to North America.”

According to the zoo, the habitat design includes plans to fill in existing moats to maximize space for the animals and make room for winding paths that will take people off the main zoo loop and immerse them in Bear Ridge.

“Bear Hill was ahead of its time when it was built in 1937, but it hasn’t aged well and needed to be refreshed and upgraded to provide a great home for animals and a better visitor experience,” said Maynard.

The Zoo launched its More Home to Roam capital campaign in 2018 with the goal to raise $150 million by 2025 to build better homes for animals and create better experiences for guests.

Projects in progress include:

  • Picnic Shelters – opening Summer 2022
  • A bigger and better Carousel – opening Spring 2023
  • Bear Ridge and Sea Otter Coast – opening Summer 2023
  • Elephant Trek – opening Summer 2024

The zoo said it’s on track to complete all More Home to Roam projects by 2025.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Family, friends shave heads in support of comatose Milford sophomore
Delrico Peoples is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on unrelated charges. Last...
Murder case dismissed after Cincinnati police detective finds gun during jury selection
A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken...
Cincinnati officer hospitalized in early morning crash; police search for suspect
Michael McIntosh (left) and Petey Greene (right)
Man who killed Newport basketball star to be released from prison

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose led the Guitar Smash at the Hard Rock Casino grand opening.
Hard Rock Casino hosting roast of Pete Rose
The concert series will begin in June.
Live music returns to Kings Island with 2022 concert series
The 7 Best Spots To Watch The Flying Pig Marathon
Flying Pig schedule of events, road closures
Klosterman Baking Company and Cincinnati Zoo are holding native plant sales in an effort to...
Cincinnati Zoo partners with local bakery to ‘save the bees’