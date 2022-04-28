Contests
BODY CAM: Tense standoff unfolds between deputies, Cleves man with shotgun

‘I am very scared right now... I have two guns pointed at me and I will defend myself.’
Richard Baker, 43, was arrested on April 22 after he allegedly threatened deputies with a...
Richard Baker, 43, was arrested on April 22 after he allegedly threatened deputies with a shotgun, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney King
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released body camera footage shows the moments a Cleves man threatened Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies with a shotgun last Friday.

The footage shows 43-year-old Richard Baker swearing and screaming at the deputies taking him into custody, once saying “I will kill you!”

The incident happened April 22 after deputies went to Baker’s home on Basset Street to conduct a follow-up investigation on a crash from earlier in the day.

The sheriff’s office says Baker greeted the deputies with a shotgun with which he threatened them after removing its safety.

“I am very scared right now,” Baker says in the footage. “I have two guns pointed at me and I will defend myself.”

An exchange unfolds where Baker asks a deputy whether he wants to shoot him.

“I don’t want to shoot you,” the deputy says.

“Go ahead and shoot me,” Baker replies, to which the deputy answers again, “I don’t want to shoot you.”

Baker allegedly told deputies not to come any closer because he had a 14-year-old inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I have a right to bear arms,” Baker says in the footage. “If you don’t like it, go [****] yourself.”

A supervisor shows up to negotiate with Baker. At this point he no longer has the shotgun but says he has a pocket knife.

“You’re not going to jail,” the supervisor says. “You didn’t do anything wrong, but you can’t sit out here with a gun. The problem is you scare everyone around here.”

A deputy asks to pat Baker down. Baker responds, “No! You can go [****] yourself.”

The deputies move forward. He curses them again as they take him into custody for not submitting to the search. “I haven’t done anything wrong!” Baker insists.

He sustained minor injuries during the arrest and was taken to the hospital.

Several times he threatens to kill the deputies: “I will kill you!” He also continues to say he has done nothing wrong.

Baker has been charged with aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated, inducing panic, child endangering, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and willful or wanton operation on a street or highway.

He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

