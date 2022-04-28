Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Carpool Karaoke’ king James Corden to leave CBS late-night show

Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27,...
Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year.

Corden made the announcement during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015.

In a statement, the president and CEO of CBS lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including with “Carpool Karaoke.”

In those videos, Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road.

Corden’s contract with “The Late Late Show” was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the show in spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Tiffany Carr, 29.
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane
Trevor Bauer
Former Reds pitcher suspended from baseball for 2 years
Norwood couple finds man in basement who says he soiled himself
Norwood couple finds soiled stranger dwelling in their basement
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say two victims from separate shootings showed...
Cincinnati shooting victims show up at hospital overnight

Latest News

Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would...
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban
FILE - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican...
GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state
A Cochiti Fire Department vehicle heads towards a plume of smoke from the Cerro Pelado Fire...
More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest wildfires
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer