Chilly Thursday before weekend warm up

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’ve got mostly cloudy skies in store today with afternoon temperatures similar to yesterday - only reaching the low 60s. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles later today, but it shouldn’t affect any plans such as going to the Reds game this afternoon!

A slight change brings rain chances for Friday afternoon and evening. Then light showers early Saturday with more organized rain chances Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will taper by race time on Sunday.

For the Marathon and Half-Marathon the starting temperature Sunday morning at 6:30 AM is forecast to be 60º and on the humid side with the chance of a shower. With thick cloud cover temperatures will rise only to about 65º by 11am.

The two-week temperature outlook calls for the average temperature to be near to cooler than normal through the 9th of May. During the same time period the jet stream is nearly overhead and because the jet stream is the storm track precipitation is expected to be greater than normal.

