Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Chipotle wants to thank healthcare heroes with a year of free food

Chipotle wants to give 2,000 healthcare heroes a year's worth of free food.
Chipotle wants to give 2,000 healthcare heroes a year's worth of free food.(Chipotle)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Free Chipotle for a year?

Yes, please!

Chipotle Mexican Grill is thanking healthcare heroes in a big way. The company is giving 2,000 of them free burritos, bowls or whatever else their Chipotle-loving hearts desire for a year.

That’s more than $1 million in free food!

If you know a hero in healthcare, post on Chipotle’s social media and tag your hero.

Make sure to share a little about what they’ve done for you and how they’ve impacted your life.

You’ve got until May 6, which is National Nurses Day, to do it.

After that, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 people who’ve been tagged, DM them and then give them free Chipotle for a year.

It’s a tasty way to thank the people who spend their lives taking care of others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Delrico Peoples is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on unrelated charges. Last...
Murder case dismissed after Cincinnati police detective finds gun during jury selection
Aleksey Koloskov
Man confesses to killing woman in 2013 in Cincinnati, dumping body on I-75 in NKY
A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Clermont County’s Miami Township,...
67-year-old motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash
Colerain Township police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the...
Man shot in Colerain Township shows up at UC hospital

Latest News

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter Global...
Indiana AG Rokita sues Black Lives Matter amid investigation into use of donations
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators from the Minnesota Department of...
Son charged with murder in stabbing death of father
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Minnesota man charged with murdering father
Minnesota man charged with murdering father