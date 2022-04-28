Contests
Cincinnati Type and Print Museum celebrates Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th birthday

Folks who arrived at the museum could make their own print of the president’s campaign ad
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Type and Print Museum celebrated the 200th birthday of Ulysses S. Grant, one of seven Ohio-born presidents, on Wednesday.

Grant, the 18th President of the United States, was born on April 27, 1822, in Point Pleasant, Ohio.

Gary Walton, Founder of Cincinnati Type and Print Museum, said, “we’re going to honor Grant by printing his 150th anniversary 1872 campaign poster, and [Grant] was a tradesman. So, this proves once again that anybody can be president if you work hard enough.”

This museum is preserving the history of type and print, not only with a birthday cake and recognition but also by having folks come in and make their own replica of the 1872 campaign ad for Grant’s second term.

The press used was manufactured right here in Cincinnati around 1860, which adds to the history of print in the Queen City.

“We’re an incredible industry here in Cincinnati,” Walton stated. “We’re still the 11th largest printing center in the United States, which is huge. There’s so many printers in this town that most people don’t even realize that they are even there. So, we want to make people aware of that and also encourage them to go into the field of print media.”

This museum is what Walton calls a “working museum,” where people can come in and not only see the historical tools but also use them.

The Cincinnati Type and Print Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only. You can also follow their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for more about what this museum has.

