Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Colerain Township launches initiative to fight litter, more

Colerain Township launches initiative to fight litter, more
By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township is making its neighborhoods cleaner, greener and safer with its new Team Up to Green Up initiative.

The goal is to cut down on litter, illegal dumping and use more green initiatives around the town.

Businesses are pledging to keep their storefronts clean and adopt sections of streets to keep litter free and green.

“Our residents and businesses have a tremendous amount of pride in our community and when they drive down the road and see litter, they realize that’s not who we are,” explained Administrator Geoff Milz. “We can do something about it and so many many residents and businesses are coming together to make a difference.”

Colerain Township is involved in a pilot program right now that allows food waste to be composted at several city buildings. They are also planting new trees to replace old and dying trees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Delrico Peoples is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on unrelated charges. Last...
Murder case dismissed after Cincinnati police detective finds gun during jury selection
Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Family, friends shave heads in support of comatose Milford sophomore
A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken...
Cincinnati officer hospitalized in early morning crash; police search for suspect
Michael McIntosh (left) and Petey Greene (right)
Man who killed Newport basketball star to be released from prison

Latest News

The newly released study from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) claims...
New CAIR’s report claims Islamophobia reached record high this past year
Cincinnati Type and Print Museum is giving people the chance to come in and make their own...
Cincinnati Type and Print Museum celebrates Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th birthday
Cincinnati Type and Print Museum celebrates Ulysses Grant’s 200th birthday
Cincinnati Type and Print Museum celebrates Ulysses Grant’s 200th birthday
Colerain Township launches initiative to fight litter, more
Colerain Township launches initiative to fight litter, more