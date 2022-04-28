Colerain Township launches initiative to fight litter, more

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township is making its neighborhoods cleaner, greener and safer with its new Team Up to Green Up initiative.

The goal is to cut down on litter, illegal dumping and use more green initiatives around the town.

Businesses are pledging to keep their storefronts clean and adopt sections of streets to keep litter free and green.

“Our residents and businesses have a tremendous amount of pride in our community and when they drive down the road and see litter, they realize that’s not who we are,” explained Administrator Geoff Milz. “We can do something about it and so many many residents and businesses are coming together to make a difference.”

Colerain Township is involved in a pilot program right now that allows food waste to be composted at several city buildings. They are also planting new trees to replace old and dying trees.

