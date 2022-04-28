Family, friends shave heads for Milford teen in coma since weekend crash

Watch reporter Payton Marshall’s full report at 10 p.m. Wednesday on FOX19.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Milford High School student in a coma since Saturday has nearly 20 new bald family members and friends Wednesday after they decided to shave their heads in support.

Friends and family of Ariez Dominguez shaved their heads to support him while he fights for his life. Dominguez has been in a coma for 4 days after a motorcycle crash on Saturday.



Family said he loved his hair, but it had to be shaved for a life-saving brain surgery.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/mZjuTJnJYo — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) April 28, 2022

The crash that hospitalized 15-year-old sophomore Ariez Dominguez and a teenage female friend happened as he was driving to prom in a three-wheeled vehicle on I-275.

The teens were on their way to prom, but they wouldn’t get there. The vehicle “oversteered itself” when Dominguez was changing lanes, causing him to lose control and crash into a wall, according to a family member.

Two nurses who arrived at the scene before EMS found the teens not breathing, and Ariez didn’t have a pulse.

“The hardest part for me is that he is in that position and that he got into that horrible accident,” said Ariez’s sister, Angel Dominguez.

The teenage girl has since been released from the hospital. Ariez remains comatose, though lately he’s been squeezing hands when he is spoken to, and doctors say the swelling in his brain has gone down.

Ariez’s family has turned to prayers and held a vigil for him on Tuesday. On Wednesday, after a nurse shaved Ariez prior to surgery, family and friends decided to follow suit. They say what started as a joke turned into a symbol of hope.

Story continues below.

Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on April 23. (WXIX)

“He loved his hair,” said friend Ethan Chesteen. “But they had to shave it off so they could do surgery on his brain. So we know whenever he wakes up he’s going to be mad, because he had really good hair.”

Perhaps an understatement, according to friend James Teegarden. “He had the best hair I had ever seen in my life.”

Said another friend, Roy Arevalo, “I had to cut my hair off, because, you know, I’m going down with him.”

The girls joined in, saying it was an emotional experience. Both Angel and her aunt, Cindy Miller, had long hair.

“It was harder for us to do it, but we know that he’s going through more than just a haircut,” Angel said.

Said Miller, “I felt like I was doing something that meant so much to me, for him,” she said. “You know, that’s where my heart was.”

Miller says Ariez’s hair was good even on a bad day.

“Everywhere he went he made sure his hair was ok,” said Arevalo. “If his hair wasn’t fine, he had a hood up.”

For those who know and love Ariez, losing their hair is a reminder of the bonds they share with him as he remains in the coma.

“We have a lot off faith that, that he’s going to pull through, and the community has definitely given us a lot of hope,” said Miller.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.