Girl’s Schools Unite sets up for friendly fundraiser for Cincinnati’s all-girls catholic schools

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Next week there will be a friendly, competitive fundraiser between all of the all-girls catholic high schools in Cincinnati. Mount Notre Dame, Ursuline Academy, Saint Ursula Academy, Seton High School, and Mercy McAuley will compete for most alumnae participation in an event called Girls’ Schools Unite.

The event begins May 2 and runs through May 6.

“Girls’ Schools Unite is our third annual campaign,” explains Director of Development Emily Carroll, “It is pitting all five of our all-girls catholic schools against one another.”

Girls’ Schools Unite started in Cincinnati in May 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

Between the five schools that year, more than $340,000 was raised.

One year later, they allowed the senior class to be involved in addition to the alumnae from each school. They were able to collect more than $450,000 that year.

This year, they want to raise even more money and awareness.

“We just really want our community to know that we are all here for all girls’ education,” continues Carroll. “So while our traditions may be different, our history, our mascot, we’re all here to bring the next generation of women.”

Even though these girls want to be crowned champ and have their win the most participation and raise the most money, they also know being united is what will benefit future wolves, saints, bulldogs, lions and cougars.

“Our young women are going to be able to do anything in this world,” says Carroll, “They’re going to be judges, they’re going to be lawyers, they’re going to be doctors, they’re going to be mothers. They’re going to be able to accomplish anything they want in this world.”

If you are an alumnae or high school senior at these schools, you can donate beginning May 2 at these links:

Mercy McAuley

Mount Notre Dame

Seton High School

Saint Ursula Academy

Ursuline Academy

