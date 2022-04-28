Hamilton youth baseball league struggling after driver tears through field

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A league of youth baseball teams is collecting money to fix a field vandalized by a car that recently drove onto it.

It happened sometime from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday on field used by the Lindenwald Baseball. The car smashed through a fence and drove out onto the grass, leaving tire gashes in the outfield.

League leaders spent the afternoon cleaning up the mangled chain-link fence. They say large parts of the fence can’t be salvaged.

“Going to come out of our budget, and there’s not a lot of budget to work with,” said Lindenwald Baseball League President Ben Davidson. “We have multiple games on this field this week that aren’t going to be able to happen until we get this field fixed.”

The situation frustrates Davidson.

“It’s nothing that I could have prevented, you know? I can’t stand down here and watch these fields all day long. But in the same breath, why would you do something like this.”

John Abney has been a coach for 25 years. He says he wants to see whoever is responsible come forward.

“Leave a note, maybe, would have been nice,” he mused. “A ‘sorry I ran over our kids’ t-ball field.’”

Davidson agrees.

“If it was an accident, at least come to us and say, ‘Hey, let me help you guys out.’ And if it’s not, then come out and help us out with the physical labor.”

He continued: “This ain’t adults running around down here playing baseball. These are the kids doing it, and heaven forbid there were kids on the field when something like this happened.”

Hamilton police are investigating. I you have information, you’re urged to call them at (513) 868-5811.

