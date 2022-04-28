Contests
Hard Rock Casino hosting roast of Pete Rose

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will host “Pete Rose, Roasting a Legend,” on Saturday, June 11.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman will serve as master of ceremonies with a guest list that includes Reds Hall of Fame members George Foster and Ken Griffey Sr.

The roast will begin at 8 p.m.

General admission starts at $90.

Ticket and memorabilia packages for the celebrity roast of the “Hit King” are available on their website.

VIP Tables are available for purchase at $2,000 each

Each table includes:

· 8 seats

· 24 drinks tickets with cocktail service

· Baseball snacks

· 8 swag items

· The tables are center stage for the show

Three memorabilia packages with limited quantities will be offered and include:

· Base Hit Package: Pete Rose autographed baseball and autographed 8x10 photo of Pete Rose, $199

· Home Run Package: Pete Rose autographed bat and autographed 8x10 photo of Pete Rose, $249

· Grand Slam Package: Pete Rose autographed jersey and 8x10 photo of Pete Rose, $299

