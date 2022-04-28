Hard Rock Casino hosting roast of Pete Rose
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will host “Pete Rose, Roasting a Legend,” on Saturday, June 11.
Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman will serve as master of ceremonies with a guest list that includes Reds Hall of Fame members George Foster and Ken Griffey Sr.
The roast will begin at 8 p.m.
General admission starts at $90.
Ticket and memorabilia packages for the celebrity roast of the “Hit King” are available on their website.
VIP Tables are available for purchase at $2,000 each
Each table includes:
· 8 seats
· 24 drinks tickets with cocktail service
· Baseball snacks
· 8 swag items
· The tables are center stage for the show
Three memorabilia packages with limited quantities will be offered and include:
· Base Hit Package: Pete Rose autographed baseball and autographed 8x10 photo of Pete Rose, $199
· Home Run Package: Pete Rose autographed bat and autographed 8x10 photo of Pete Rose, $249
· Grand Slam Package: Pete Rose autographed jersey and 8x10 photo of Pete Rose, $299
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.