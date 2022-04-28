Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Juvenile charged with first-degree murder following road rage shooting, police say

The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on...
The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on April 14.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – A juvenile in Maryland has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder following a shooting that police describe as a road rage event.

The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male, whose name was not released, shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts on April 14.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting that afternoon where they found Pitts dead inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigation revealed that the victim was “involved in a road rage incident before he was shot,” police said.

Ten days later, on April 24, police arrested the 17-year-old, who they describe as “no stranger” to law enforcement.

Following his arrest, the teen was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged as an adult with first-degree murder, false statement to officers, handgun on person and loaded handgun in vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Baltimore’s homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Delrico Peoples is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on unrelated charges. Last...
Murder case dismissed after Cincinnati police detective finds gun during jury selection
Aleksey Koloskov
Man confesses to killing woman in 2013 in Cincinnati, dumping body on I-75 in NKY
A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Clermont County’s Miami Township,...
67-year-old motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash
Norwood couple finds man in basement who says he soiled himself
Norwood couple finds soiled stranger dwelling in their basement

Latest News

The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging...
Justice Department files challenge to Alabama transgender law
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.
‘Live and work anywhere’: Airbnb offering employees fully remote workplace
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The...
Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers’ concerns