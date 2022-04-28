Man confesses to killing woman in 2013 in Cincinnati, dumping body on I-75 in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Blue Ash man confessed to killing a New Richmond woman in Cincinnati nearly a decade ago, court records show.

Aleksey Koloskov came forward and admitted to the slaying of Melinda Sue Ingram, 28, on or about Aug. 1, 2013, in the 2900 block of Deckebach Avenue in University Heights, Cincinnati police homicide investigators wrote in an affidavit.

Her partially decomposed body was found along southbound I-75, close to the truck weigh station in Kenton County in August 2013.

Melinda Sue Ingram (Provided)

A man in a maintenance crew saw what he thought was a body near the wood line and called police, FOX19 NOW reported in 2013.

Police later confirmed that the suspicious finding was a partially decomposed human body.

The Medical Examiner’s office, with the assistance of an odontologist, used dental records to identify the remains later that year.

Ingram’s family last saw her approximately four weeks prior to her disappearance, according to police.

Melinda Sue Ingram's partially decomposed body was found along southbound I-75, close to the truck weigh station in Kenton County in August of 2013. (FOX19 NOW/file)

